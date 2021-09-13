6 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $7,995,000

This exquisite South Shore Club LAKEFRONT positioned perfectly to capture 180-degree views of Geneva Lake comes furnished with a stunning designer palette throughout. The attention to detail in this renovated masterpiece is all embracing with 4 well-appointed levels of living.6 En-suite Bedrooms(including a Nursery), Cooks Kitchen, Plato cabinetry, Sub Zero, Wolf and Viking appliances opens to a Great Room with phenomenal Lake views, His/Her Master Baths, 12 seat Media Room, (2)Offices, (2)Laundry rooms, Playroom & Game Room. Stunning millwork, custom built-ins throughout, Marble, Limestone & Quartz accents, Wine Cellar, 3 Fireplaces, & an elevator are just the beginning. Enjoy all the amenities of SSC; pier, boats, wave-runners, pool, tennis & clubhouse. This is Lake Living at its best!