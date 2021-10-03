Fabulous custom-built home on a private 1.2 acre lot. 5 bedrooms that includes a first-floor office and first-floor bedroom along with a full bath. The current office was the living room. The gourmet kitchen has stainless steel Kitchenaid appliances, granite countertops, and an eat-at center island along with a sunny eating area that leads to the deck. Enjoy the 2 story brick fireplace in the family room with tall arched windows. A good-sized living room, solid maple doors, and hardwood floors throughout including upstairs. There are 4 other bedrooms including a spacious primary bedroom and bath which includes a bonus room that is now being used as another primary closet. The finished walk-out basement includes a fireplace, full bath, another bedroom, a kitchenette, and a workout area which could be used for an in-law/nanny suite. Also has whole house sound system with Sonos speakers and security cameras are included. The exterior hardscape is incredible with its large stone pathways and patio. The area includes a firepit area and playset. There is a three car garage, an invisible fence system, Huemann water softener, reverse osmosis drinking water system,and humidifier. Radon mitigation system. Roof, gutters & garage doors in 2015, AC & furnace in 2017, hot water heater in 2018 Come see this bright and sunny house with a peaceful backyard. Quality abounds in this house.
6 Bedroom Home in Lakemoor - $620,000
