6 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $229,900

TIME TO ENJOY THE CHAIN-O-LAKES LIFE! BRING YOUR BOAT AND WATER TOYS TO THIS SUPER SPACIOUS HOME LOCATED ON A QUIET DEEP NAVIGABLE CHANNEL ON THE CHAIN LESS THAN A BLOCK TO THE FOX RIVER & ENTIRE CHAIN O'LAKES IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD IN THE JOHNSBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT. ATRIUM DOORS FROM THE EATING AREA OFF OF THE SUNNY EAT-IN KITCHEN LEAD TO LARGE DECK OVERLOOKING THE WATERFRONT. PRIMARY BEDROOM INCLUDES SLIDERS TO A PRIVATE BALCONY ON THE WATER. EXTRA BIG YARD, AND PLENTY OF PARKING FOR YOUR BOAT/RV. ROOF, SIDING, AND FURNACE ARE BRAND NEW (2020), WATER HEATER (2019). STEEL SEAWALL. BRING YOUR HGTV IDEAS AND MAKE THIS YOUR OWN!