This is an amazing home that is a unique find with 440 feet of Waterfront on a Peninsula at the point of Pistakee and Nippersink. Featuring an inground pool, paver patio, and Paver driveway. Plus an in-ground pool with a diving board with a deep end of 11ft. enjoy the outdoors with a Gazebo, Outdoor barbecue, 2 tier deck, and screened gazebo. Plenty of storage with a large shed with electric, and a pool storage shed for all of our pool toys. Enjoy the boathouse with a 12000 lb. Hydraulic boat lift and electricity and lights. Paver driveway leads to your attached 2 car garage, and a separate gravel driveway with electric is ready for your trailer. Fantastic views from every window in your spacious family room and living room with heated floors. Home offers 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, 3 fireplaces, a Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, including a Sub-Zero refrigerator. Main level equipped with hardwood floors. Enjoy a 2nd-floor huge primary bedroom suite with fireplace, sitting area, 2 balconies with water views, and a fantastic 21 by 14 primary closet. Entertain at the 2nd floor wet bar off the 2nd living room. So many updates and offerings at this home designed to entertain and come together with others. Boaters paradise situated with access to all that the Chain of Lakes has to offer. Come start living in your lakefront resort and bring all your summer and winter toys to enjoy the best of lakefront living. Close to Metra also. Have a platform for pontoon boat on lift.
6 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $699,900
