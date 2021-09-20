This Heritage Estates home has all of the space your family has been dreaming of with 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 5.5 car garage, and a finished basement! Features a formal dining room, private office space with French doors, stone fireplace, 2 story living room, fabulous kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances, an island, and a breakfast bar. Stunning sunroom, patio with firepit, and a LARGE yard! Master bedroom with walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom with steam shower and jetted tub! Upper level has four bedrooms, two full baths, and a HUGE additional room with tons of possibilities! Basement offers a bar, movie theater room, gym, full bathroom, and bedroom that could be used as an office/in-law arrangement! Conveniently located just a mile from the Illinois/Wisconsin border!
6 Bedroom Home in Trevor - $729,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Overdose investigation at Lake Geneva motel leads to several drug-related charges for Waukesha man.
An Elkhorn Waterworks employee allegedly participated in neglectful treatment of the city's water supply in 2018, resulting in high levels of …
ELKHORN — An Elkhorn woman reportedly drove her car into a boat, punched a man and then resisted arrest.
Man reportedly had inappropriate contact with kids at Lake Geneva YMCA in 2017, 2018 now faces child porn charges
Lake Geneva man charged with possession of child pornography may have made inappropriate comments to children at YMCA.
Wisconsin restaurant closes after getting $464,040 in COVID funds; owner blames government then recants
The Pine Cone restaurant in DeForest closed Monday with the owner leaving a note on the door blaming the state and federal government for its demise.
- Updated
The mother of a biracial running back at Westosha Central High School says each time her son carried the ball against Burlington High School last Friday, players could be heard saying "Get that n-----," a claim a Burlington team captain has denied.
Fontana village trustees have decided on increased parking, slip and ramp rates for next year’s season.
ELKHORN – After having to cancel the 2020 Walworth County Fair due to COVID, general manager Larry Gaffey said he was pleased with the attenda…
- Updated
Police have released little information, but say they are taking the incident "very seriously" and are "committed to upholding the public's trust."
Town of Delavan supper club sold to new owners after being family operated for about 55 years.