6 Bedroom Home in Trevor - $729,900

This Heritage Estates home has all of the space your family has been dreaming of with 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 5.5 car garage, and a finished basement! Features a formal dining room, private office space with French doors, stone fireplace, 2 story living room, fabulous kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances, an island, and a breakfast bar. Stunning sunroom, patio with firepit, and a LARGE yard! Master bedroom with walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom with steam shower and jetted tub! Upper level has four bedrooms, two full baths, and a HUGE additional room with tons of possibilities! Basement offers a bar, movie theater room, gym, full bathroom, and bedroom that could be used as an office/in-law arrangement! Conveniently located just a mile from the Illinois/Wisconsin border!