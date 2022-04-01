Beautiful open concept 6 bedroom, 4 full and 2 half bathroom home located in Walworth only 2 miles to Geneva Lake. This ranch home has unique features throughout, the large eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar opens into the large living room with a beautiful fireplace. The master suite has gorgeous views of the backyard, there is a large walk in closet and a spa like master suite. The main floor boasts 3 additional bedrooms and the main floor laundry room. Step downstairs to a completely finished lower level with another family room, second kitchen and two additional bedrooms and direct access out onto the patio. The 3+ car garage and additional shed has plenty of space for storage. The home is completed by the a large deck and patio to enjoy the meticulously maintained landscaping!
6 Bedroom Home in Walworth - $679,900
