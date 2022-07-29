61st Geneva Lake West Rotary Corn & Brat Festival set for Aug. 6 at Walworth: Discounted advance sale tickets available online

Now in its 61st year, the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club’s annual Corn & Bratwurst Festival has long been one of the popular highlights of the summer season in Walworth County.

“The Corn & Brat is a really great family event,” said club president Phill Klamm. “It brings the community together. There’s a lot of fun for everybody. It’s a great community event.”

Discount advance sale tickets are now available online for the club’s fundraising festival, slated for Saturday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Devils Lane Park, 425 Read St. in Walworth, across from Big Foot High School.

Pre-sale tickets for the day-long fundraising event are currerntly being sold online at www.glwrotaryclub.org for $10 each. Online ticket sales will end at 10 a.m. on Aug. 6. Day-of ticket purchases will be $12 each.

Two roasted ears of corn and grilled bratwurst are included in the ticket price. There will be a variety of non-alcoholic beverages also available for purchase. Ala carte tickets can also be purchased for brats and corn.

Corn is locally-sourced from Pearce’s Farm Market, while the bratwursts and other brat fry fixings are being obtained through Sentry-affiliated Daniels Foods, which is marking its centennial this year.

This event helps the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club raise money in support of community services that benefit children, youth, senior citizens and the handicapped, as well as club support of other charitable organizations in the Geneva Lake West area.

“It’s a great fundraiser that helps us put money back into our community,” Klamm said, noting the Corn & Bratwurst Festival usually nets between $15,000 to $20,000 in support of club charitable giving grants “to people doing good in our community.”

Total club giving last year, Klamm said, totaled nearly $100,000 in support of a variety of local, state, national and international projects.

The Aug. 6 Geneva Lake West Rotary Corn & Bratwurst Festival will feature live entertainment by “Rock Central” and “Titan Fun Key,” a dunk tank featuring 17 local “celeBRATees” drawn from Williams Bay, Fontana and Walworth, and a beer tent featuring special guest vendor Duesterbeck Brewing Co. of Elkhorn.

The event will also feature a variety of family-fun activities including jump houses, face-painting, balloon animals and walking entertainers strolling the festival grounds.

“It’s a fun time,” Klamm said. “Everybody comes out. It’s a great community event.”

Given its huge popularity, a drive-thru service for corn and brat pick-up will again be offered.

This year marks the second year that the Corn and Bratwurst Festival will be held at Devils Lane Park, relocated from its longtime home at Edwin P. Heyer Park on the square in downtown Walworth.

“The parking is much better, the safety and the traffic is better, and the park is much bigger,” Klamm said, noting the festival will also include a number of local vendors selling a variety of hand-made products, including a cream puff and bake sale by sponsored by Immanuel United Church of Christ of Walworth.

Event sponsorship opportunities are available by emailing glwrotaryclub@gmail.com.

The 50-member Geneva Lake West Rotary Club, also known as the Walworth-Fontana Rotary Foundation, is a nonprofit, 100% volunteer organization.

Assisting Rotarians in staging the Corn & Brawurst Festival will be an array of volunteers drawn from across its West End service area.

“The best part for me is the community comes together,” Klamm said. “There’s a lot of volunteers. The high school provides a lot of volunteers, different businesses are there helping, all the Rotarians are there. It’s a good time.”

For more information on the Geneva Lake West Rotary Corn & Bratwurst Festival, visit https://www.glwrotaryclub.org or https://www.facebook.com/genevalakewestcornandbratfest.