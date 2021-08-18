A wonderful opportunity awaits your finishing touches! A grand property located in the heart of Lake Geneva with an easy walk to city center. This all brick home has been built to with stand the test of time! This estate features nearly 3 acres of privacy on a wooded lot with a sprawling 10,000 sq. ft. main home and carriage house. Enjoy the magnificent surroundings from the large terrace overlooking the back yard. Make your dream into a reality today!
7 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,125,000
