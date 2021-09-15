8 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $970,000

On the beautiful shores of Mineola Bay rests one of the most iconic and recognizable homes on the Chain O'Lakes. Dating back to 1893, the allure of this stunning Victorian home and former bed & breakfast, "The Roxana," has captured the hearts of lovers who were married, and satisfied the pallets of the many guests that have stayed here. Here is your chance to revive the glory of this monumental home nestled on 2.37 acres of prime Chain O'Lakes waterfront. Zoned B-4 resort business, imagine greeting new guests with your restored B & B, or rent out the 3 separate efficiency apartments for added income. The potential does not end there as the property is approved for development. Unending sunsets bathe the wrap around porch in warm sunlight overlooking Fox Lake and the boat on your pier beckons to carry you away to all the activity that the lakes have to offer. Will you be the new innkeepers of a profitable business or the caretakers of this historic estate? This rare opportunity awaits you, but will not last long.