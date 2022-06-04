8 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $2,490,000

Welcome to the Downtowner! This 8 bedroom, 7 1/2 bathroom vacation property is a delightful blend of edgy, industrial, contemporary, and creative design. Everywhere you look is a fun design feature. Floor to ceiling windows frame the view of the creeks and the two-level decks and sunroom make for great gathering areas. There is also a below sidewalk patio with plenty of room to entertain. Restaurants and shops are within a block and Geneva lake is just around the corner. Parking for 5-6 cars on a private drive.All furnishings and furniture included in sale. Great rental income revenue.