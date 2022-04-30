 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

8 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $2,650,000

8 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $2,650,000

Welcome to the Downtowner! This 8 bedroom, 7 1/2 bathroom vacation property is a delightful blend of edgy, industrial, contemporary, and creative design. Everywhere you look is a fun design feature. Floor to ceiling windows frame the view of the creeks and the two-level decks and sunroom make for great gathering areas. There is also a below sidewalk patio with plenty of room to entertain. Restaurants and shops are within a block and Geneva lake is just around the corner. Parking for 5-6 cars on a private drive.All furnishings and furniture included in sale. Great rental income revenue.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sex offender released in Delavan

Sex offender released in Delavan

The Town of Delavan Police Department issued a press release on their Facebook page that Anthony R. Teifke, 30, who was convicted of first deg…