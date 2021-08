9 Bedroom Home in Ingleside - $675,000

OWN A PIECE OF CHAIN O'LAKES HISTORY WITH THIS 4400 SQ FT, 9 BEDROOM, 4-1/2 BATHROOM LAKEFRONT HOME ON FOX LAKE OFFERING BREATHTAKING LAKE AND SUNSET VIEWS. THIS CIRCA 1900 HOTEL WAS TRANSFORMED INTO A BED & BREAKFAST AND IS NOW USED AS A SINGLE-FAMILY HOME AND OFFERS 100 FEET OF LAKE FRONTAGE ON OVER HALF AND ACRE. RELAX ON THE FRONT PORCH OVERLOOKING THE LAKE, KEEP YOUR BOAT AND OTHER WATER TOYS AT YOUR PIER AND SWIM AT YOUR PRIVATE SAND BEACH. THE MAIN FLOOR OFFERS A HUGE LIVING ROOM WITH VINTAGE DECORATIVE FIREPLACE, STAIRCASE AND SLIDING GLASS DOOR THAT OPENS TO THE COVERED PORCH FACING THE LAKE, SPACIOUS DINING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND LAKE VIEWS, KITCHEN WITH EATING AREA AND BAY WINDOW, HALF BATH AND OFFICE, AS WELL AS A MUD ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER & DRYER, UTILITY AREA AND SECONDARY STAIRCASE. THE SECOND LEVEL OFFERS TWO MASTER BEDROOMS FACING THE LAKE EACH WITH A FULL BATHROOM, FIREPLACE AND GORGEOUS LAKE VIEWS. THE THIRD & FOURTH SECOND LEVEL BEDROOMS SHARE A HALL BATH WITH A JETTED TUB AND FURTHER DOWN THE HALLWAY ARE THREE MORE BEDROOMS AND A FULL BATH WITH STEAM SHOWER. WHILE THIS HOME WAS USED AS A BED & BREAKFAST THESE THREE BACK BEDROOMS WERE USED AS A SEPARATE LIVING AREA FOR THE PROPERTY OWNERS OFFERING A LIVING ROOM WITH STAIRS TO THE ATTIC & ACCESS TO THE SIDE BALCONY WITH LAKE VIEW, KITCHEN, BEDROOM, FULL BATH AND SECONDARY STAIRCASE DOWN TO MAIN KITCHEN... THIS SPACE COULD EASILY BE CONVERTED BACK TO A SEPARATE LIVING AREA IF DESIRED. THE THIRD LEVEL ALSO HAS TWO BEDROOMS TOWARD THE LAKE AND PLENTY OF UNFINISHED ATTIC SPACE TO EXPAND OR USE AS IT IS FOR PLAY SPACE OR STORAGE. ONE BEDROOM COACH HOUSE WITH LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN AND FULL BATH HAS A SEPARATE FENCED AREA AND IS ATTACHED TO THE "BOAT HOUSE" OR 6 CAR GARAGE WITH WORK BENCHES. PAVED DRIVEWAY PROVIDES PARKING FOR 16 OR MORE. FENCED YARD WITH GATED DRIVEWAY. RECENT IMPROVEMENTS ARE LIVING ROOM CEILING AND FLOORING IN LIVING AND DINING ROOMS. NEWER WINDOWS ON MAIN LEVEL. NEWER STEEL SEAWALL, STONE SEAWALL AROUND SAND BEACH AREA, CONCRETE WALKWAY AND PATIOS. NEWER ARCHITECTURAL SHINGLE ROOF ON HOUSE, COACH HOUSE AND GARAGE. THIS FABULOUS VINTAGE PROPERTY OFFERS MANY POSSIBILITIES... ENJOY THIS HOME AS IS, FIX UP A LITTLE OR REHAB AND BRING HER BACK TO HER GLORY DAYS. NO SEPTIC WORRIES HERE, THIS HOME IS ON PUBLIC SEWER.