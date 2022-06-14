9 counts relating to drugs and drug trafficking

Jayden L. Purnell, 19, 317.5 S Second St., Delavan, has been charged with nine counts relating to drugs and drug trafficking. A search warrant was issued for Purnell’s home on June 6, where a variety of controlled substances were found including:

• 1,591.73 grams of suspected marijuana, that later field tested positive for THC;

• 32.31 grams of suspected cocaine, that later field tested positive;

• Forty three pills marked “R 029”, later identified as Alprazolam, a Schedule IV controlled substance;

• Forty pills marked with “30 M”, later identified as Oxycodone, a Schedule II narcotic;

• Ten pills marked “Y 21”, later identified as Alprazolam, a Schedule IV controlled substance;

• Nine pills marked “OP 15”, later identified as OxyContin, a Schedule II narcotic;

• Eight pills marked “TV1 1R”, later identified as Lorazepam, a schedule IV controlled substance;

• Three pills marked “SC 20”, later identified as Sildenafil, a prescription only medication;

• Two pills marked “10/325 M523”, later identified as Acetaminophen/Oxycodone, a Schedule II narcotic;

• Multiple functional digital scales;

• Four thousand dollars in U.S. currency bundled by a rubber band;

• Five different wire transfers from the defendant to persons in California,

During the search warrant, 151 homemade pressed Fentanyl pills were found to weigh 16.65 grams.

