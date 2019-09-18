WILLIAMS BAY — This is not your grandmother’s cookbook, but it might contain some of her recipes.
The Williams Bay High School History Club has published “100 Years of Great Food — A Williams Bay Centennial Celebration 1919-2019.”
The book, which sells for $18, contains 300 local recipes contributed by members of the Williams Bay community.
History club members created the cookbook to mark the Oct. 19 celebration of Williams Bay’s 1919 incorporation as a village. The books will be on sale at Edgewater Park during the centennial event.
Profits will benefit Williams Bay’s Frost Park and the History Club Huber Scholarship.
For more information, contact Deb Soplanda, history club adviser, at dsoplanda@williamsbayschools.org.