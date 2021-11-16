 Skip to main content
A Chicago Christmas

A Chicago Christmas — Dec. 2 & 3, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Hear Christmas season classics and hits by the group Chicago, courtesy of Chicago Rewired. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

