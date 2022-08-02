A hidden treasure on the Geneva Lake Shore Path: Norman B. Barr Camp’s ice cream and candy shop open daily throughout summer

In this photo displayed by Jill Heinen Hutmacher, there is a mother holding a baby on the right. Jill is the baby.
Different candy varieties line the wall of the Norman B. Barr Camp’s candy store, which is open to the publicly daily throughout the summer.
Norman B. Barr Camp was established in 1909 and continues to this day, bringing back families year after year. Many third- and fourth-generation kids now working in the candy shop.
A sign along the Geneva Lake Shore Path welcomes people as they walk by, inviting them to stop in for some ice cream or candy at the Norman B. Barr ice cream and candy shop.
BELOW: The original ice house from Norman B. Barr Camp is still standing on the property. It’s one of the only ice houses left on the lake. The camp is working to restore the building which is in need of repairs, including repairs to its foundation.
Norman B. Barr Camp’s main building, which includes its chapel and dining hall, also has a balcony with an amazing view of Geneva Lake.
The cafeteria at Norman B. Barr Camp serves food to campers. Many of the camp cabins are occupied by families who have been coming to the area for generations since the camp was established in 1909. The camp also partners with community groups to offer kids who may not be able to afford it a free camp experience.
RIGHT: The chapel at Norman B. Barr Camp houses church services on Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are open the public.
Cabins located at Norman B. Barr Camp are shown here. Many families have been attending the camp for generations as part of an annual summer tradition.
Campers at Norman B. Barr Camp enjoy a little time in Geneva Lake on a warm June afternoon.
While at camp, children also get to try out the candy and ice cream shop.
Ice cream and penny candy While it’s not clear exactly when the ice cream shop opened, multi-generational campers say it’s been there as long as they can remember. They believe it dates back to when there was an ice house to keep ice cream cold, before modern refrigerators and freezers.
Jill Heinen Hutmacher, 65, shows an old photo of the Norman B. Barr Camp Candy and Ice Cream Shop from 1957.
Jill Heinen Hutmacher, 65, has been going to the candy shop since birth and she has the photo to prove it. In it, her mother is shown sitting down in the candy shop, holding a little baby girl. That was the summer of 1957, Heinen Hutmacher, said looking back at the photo. She is the baby in that photo.
It was the start of what has become a long ice cream tradition.
“Ice cream every day, every summer, the entire summer, usually twice a day, afternoon and evening, and of course the penny candy, which was amazing,” Heinen Hutmacher said.
In addition to the ice cream — $1.75 for one scoop or $3.50 for two scoops, with prices subject to change — there continues to be lots of other candy and snack options.
The shop offers Fruit Roll-Ups, Oreo or chocolate chip cookie packs for 50 cents. There are fruit snacks, Ring Pops or Now and Laters for a quarter. For a dime, there are suckers, small rolls of Smarties or pieces of Bit-O-Honey.
Ice cream cost $1.75 for a single scoop or $2.50 for a double scoop.
Schofield, who is also active in Special Olympics when she is not working, has been helping work at the camp since she was 14 — the age when kids are able to get a work permit to start working at the shop.
The ice cream shop staff at the Norman B. Barr camp line up for a summer 2022 group photo.
It’s a sort of coming of age for the kids to start working at the shop and make a little money when they turn 14.
“I worked on my (14th) birthday,” said Angel Wiley, 17, who remembers how excited she was to get her first real job.
Wiley said over the years she has a lot of fond memories in the candy shop, playing board games, cards, video games and Dungeons and Dragons, the popular fantasy board game which happened to get its start in Lake Geneva.
“This was the meeting place for a lot of kids growing up,” Wiley said.
Ice cream shop staff at the Norman B. Barr camp line up for a summer 2022 group photo outside the “ice cream shop refectory.”
If You Go
What: The Norman B. Barr Camp ice cream and candy shop
Where: On the shore path between Williams Bay and Fontana.
Hours: Open 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. throughout the summer.
About the camp
Norman B. Barr Camp, Inc. is a largely volunteer based, nonprofit organization that relies on donations and gifts from companies and individuals to continue its mission of providing free camp experiences. The children's program hosts camper children who are economically disadvantaged and adults with special needs.
The cost for a camper who attends Norman B. Barr Camp is approximately $250 per week or about $50 per day. Other operating costs for NBBC include ongoing building maintenance, grounds maintenance, repairs, and general upkeep. Norman B. Barr Camp's volunteers devote their time and effort to running and supporting the programs.
Anyone interested in donating to the camp can go online to: www.normanbarrcamp.org.
