A hidden treasure on the Geneva Lake Shore Path: Norman B. Barr Camp’s ice cream and candy shop open daily throughout summer

WILLIAMS BAY – All around the approximately 21-mile Geneva Lake Shore Path, there are hidden treasures to be found.

Among those hidden treasures is an ice cream and candy shop just off the shore path.

Norman B. Barr camp’s ice cream shop Grace Covino, 9, and her brother Finn Covino, 5, get ice cream at the Norman B. Barr Camp’s ice cream shop.

The Norman B. Barr Camp is located between Fontana and Williams Bay, just west of George Williams College.

Every day from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., the camp’s candy and ice cream shop is open to the public, where they are greeted like they are family and part of the camp, even if it is just for a short visit.

Many of the camp cabins are occupied by families who have been coming to the area for generations since the camp was established in 1909.

The camp also partners with community groups to offer a free camp experience to kids who may not be able to afford it.

Norman B. Barr camp’s ice cream shop Campers at Norman B. Barr Camp enjoy a little time in Geneva Lake on a warm June afternoon.

While at camp, children also get to try out the candy and ice cream shop.

Ice cream and penny candy While it’s not clear exactly when the ice cream shop opened, multi-generational campers say it’s been there as long as they can remember. They believe it dates back to when there was an ice house to keep ice cream cold, before modern refrigerators and freezers.

Norman B. Barr camp’s ice cream shop Jill Heinen Hutmacher, 65, shows an old photo of the Norman B. Barr Camp Candy and Ice Cream Shop from 1957.

Jill Heinen Hutmacher, 65, has been going to the candy shop since birth and she has the photo to prove it. In it, her mother is shown sitting down in the candy shop, holding a little baby girl. That was the summer of 1957, Heinen Hutmacher, said looking back at the photo. She is the baby in that photo.

It was the start of what has become a long ice cream tradition.

“Ice cream every day, every summer, the entire summer, usually twice a day, afternoon and evening, and of course the penny candy, which was amazing,” Heinen Hutmacher said.

In addition to the ice cream — $1.75 for one scoop or $3.50 for two scoops, with prices subject to change — there continues to be lots of other candy and snack options.

The shop offers Fruit Roll-Ups, Oreo or chocolate chip cookie packs for 50 cents. There are fruit snacks, Ring Pops or Now and Laters for a quarter. For a dime, there are suckers, small rolls of Smarties or pieces of Bit-O-Honey.

Norman B. Barr camp’s ice cream shop A group waits in line to get ice cream at the Norman B. Barr Camp’s ice cream shop.

And the penny candy tradition still lives on. For a penny, there is a variety of flavored Tootsie Rolls.

The ice cream crew Bridget Schofield, 36, who has been going to the camp since she was born, is part of the crew who works at the shop.

“My favorite part is seeing everyone’s smiles coming in and getting what they want,” said Schofield, who washes dishes and helps out with grounds maintenance at the camp.

Norman B. Barr camp’s ice cream shop Bridget Brown holds up a jar of lollipops. Customers can purchase a lollipop for 10 cents each.

While the flavors of ice cream often change, Schofield said that, as of June, the favorites have been Superman, chocolate and chocolate peanut butter.

Other options have have included banana cream pie, strawberry, cookie dough, caramel collision, Van’elephant Tracks, vanilla and Jamocha Joe, among others.

Norman B. Barr camp’s ice cream shop Ice cream cost $1.75 for a single scoop or $2.50 for a double scoop.

Schofield, who is also active in Special Olympics when she is not working, has been helping work at the camp since she was 14 — the age when kids are able to get a work permit to start working at the shop.

A coming of age

Norman B. Barr camp’s ice cream shop The ice cream shop staff at the Norman B. Barr camp line up for a summer 2022 group photo.

It’s a sort of coming of age for the kids to start working at the shop and make a little money when they turn 14.

“I worked on my (14th) birthday,” said Angel Wiley, 17, who remembers how excited she was to get her first real job.

Wiley said over the years she has a lot of fond memories in the candy shop, playing board games, cards, video games and Dungeons and Dragons, the popular fantasy board game which happened to get its start in Lake Geneva.

“This was the meeting place for a lot of kids growing up,” Wiley said.

Norman B. Barr camp’s ice cream shop Ice cream shop staff at the Norman B. Barr camp line up for a summer 2022 group photo outside the “ice cream shop refectory.”