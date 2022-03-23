A look back at photos from Lake Geneva's past

Miss Lake Geneva 1973 receives her crown at the climax of the Geneva Lake area Chamber of Commerce’s pageant at Badger High School auditorium. Placing first among eight other contestants was Anne Brunk of Lake Geneva.
Roller skating was just one of the many activities available for the youth of our city through the facilities of the Lake Geneva YMCA. The youngsters in the picture helped to serve as an invitation for everyone to get into the swing of things during the annual YMCA membership and fund drive.
Soldiers and cadets march in the Venetian Festival Parade in 1963.
A photo from 1920 of bathers in front of the Williams Bay train depot.
Photo of a 1969 veterans picnic.
A look back at a celebration at the Elgin Club in 1974.
A look back at the toboggan run by the Lake Geneva lakefront.
Albert Einstein, standing seventh from the right with a dark mustache, visited the Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay in 1921.
