Academic honors for Lake Geneva area students

Erin Bailey is graduating from Ripon College, in Ripon. Majoring in politics, government and communication, Bailey also won the Achievement Award in Politics and Government, the Alumni Association Senior Award, the Dean’s Award and the Franzen Center for Academic Success Outstanding Tutor Award at Ripon’s April 21 Awards Convocation. Bailey also worked with the student advisory board of a recent Ripon College Zoom event called “Covering the Military: A Conversation on the Challenges of Military Journalism.” Erin’s parents are Jeffrey and Margaret Bailey, of Walworth.
Presenting at the recent 19th annual UW System Symposium for Undergraduate Research, Scholarly and Creative Activity were UW-Whitewater students Kieran Featherstone and Jared Wells, both of Walworth; Rachel Drettwan, Noah Barkes and Peyton Sanders, all of Elkhorn; and Jordan Bobek, of Fontana.
Olivia Klean, of Elkhorn, won first-place in the Best Online Business Consulting Project category at the College of Human Sciences 2021 Entrepreneurship Showcase in the Student Innovation Center at Iowa State University. Klean is majoring in apparel, merchandising and design at Iowa State University.
Jackie Carper, of Lake Geneva, is on the UW-Whitewater bowling team, which wrapped up its first appearance since 2017 at the U.S. Bowling Congress Intercollegiate Team Championships in the semifinals, placing third at the national tournament in Wyoming, Michigan. Carper is a junior, majoring in marketing and communication.
Cameron Jaeger, of the town of Geneva, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2020-21 winter semester at Northland College in Ashland.
Badger High School student Joseph Murphy received a $2,500 scholarship from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Murphy’s probable career field is mechanical engineering.
Mandalay Monsanto is graduating from Ripon College. Monsanto is majoring in communication and psychobiology, with a minor in criminal justice. Mandalay’s parents are Darin and Alex, of Lake Geneva.
Rebecca Rossen, of Elkhorn, joined the Lambda Alpha, Ripon College Laurels, Omnicron Delta Epsilon and the Order of Omega honor societies at the April 21 Ripon College Awards Convocation. Rossen is majoring in anthropology and business management, with a minor in sociology.
Michael Steurer, of Elkhorn, was named to the Spring 2021 President’s List at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina. Steurer is a sophomore, majoring in physics.
Jena Jacobs, of Elkhorn, made the President’s List of High Distinction for the spring 2021 term at Western Technical College in La Crosse.
Frederick Mannelli was a presenter during Catalyst Day at Ripon College. A biology major, Frederick’s parent is Anne Mannelli, of Williams Bay.