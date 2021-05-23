Academic honors for Lake Geneva area students

Erin Bailey is graduating from Ripon College, in Ripon. Majoring in politics, government and communication, Bailey also won the Achievement Award in Politics and Government, the Alumni Association Senior Award, the Dean’s Award and the Franzen Center for Academic Success Outstanding Tutor Award at Ripon’s April 21 Awards Convocation. Bailey also worked with the student advisory board of a recent Ripon College Zoom event called “Covering the Military: A Conversation on the Challenges of Military Journalism.” Erin’s parents are Jeffrey and Margaret Bailey, of Walworth.

Presenting at the recent 19th annual UW System Symposium for Undergraduate Research, Scholarly and Creative Activity were UW-Whitewater students Kieran Featherstone and Jared Wells, both of Walworth; Rachel Drettwan, Noah Barkes and Peyton Sanders, all of Elkhorn; and Jordan Bobek, of Fontana.

Olivia Klean, of Elkhorn, won first-place in the Best Online Business Consulting Project category at the College of Human Sciences 2021 Entrepreneurship Showcase in the Student Innovation Center at Iowa State University. Klean is majoring in apparel, merchandising and design at Iowa State University.