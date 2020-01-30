Academic honors

The fall 2019 dean’s list at Milwaukee School of Engineering includes Alexa De La Sanca, of Lake Geneva; honors list includes Brandon Hirschmann, of Lake Geneva, and Angel Carbajal-Castaneda, of Williams Bay; dean’s list with high honors includes Joshua Navin, of Fontana.

Katrina Granberg, of Williams Bay, is serving as a peer mentor at UW-Whitewater. She is studying human resource management at UW-W.

Morgan Lee Henriott, of Elkhorn, received a master of science degree during commencement exercises Dec. 20 and 21 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Derek Warnstedt, of Lake Geneva, and Alexis Oswald, of Elkhorn, made the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at Bradley University, in Peoria, Illinois.

Michael Steurer, of Elkhorn, made the Fall 2019 President’s List at Bob Jones University, in Greenville, South Carolina.

Nicholas Blair, of Elkhorn, was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at Olivet Nazarene University, in Bourbonnais, Illinois.

Eireann Murphy, of Elkhorn, is in the tuba section of the 2019-20 Whitewater Symphony Orchestra.