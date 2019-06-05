- Julia Klok, of Lake Geneva, was named to the Winter 2018-19 Honors List at Pomfret School, in Pomfret, Conn.
- Kyle Brossard, of Lake Geneva, earned a bachelor of arts degree in intelligence and national security studies from Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C. He also made the school’s Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester.
- Madison Olivieri, of Genoa City, made the Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Vermont, in Burlington, Vt.
- Lauren Humphreys, of Lake Geneva, was on the Photography Committee for The Fashion Show 2019, at Iowa State University, in Ames, Iowa.
- Badger High School junior Melanie Soto will be in the Dominican Republic this summer as a youth ambassador with the Center for Intercultural Education and Development. She will spend two weeks there, living with a host family, working with other youths and Dominicans to implement community projects in high poverty areas.
- Corrine Lee, of Walworth, and Joan Williams, of Lake Geneva, received bachelor’s degrees from DePauw University, in Greencastle, Ind. Lee’s degree is in anthropology, while Williams received a degree in communication. Lee was also named to the school’s Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester.
- Rebecca Demeter, of Elkhorn; Clare O’Neill, of Lake Geneva; Jessica Spahn, of Burlington; and Krisana Zoromski, of Walworth, received bachelor’s degrees from Winona State University, in Winona, Minn. Zoromski earned Magna Cum Laude with her degree in social work. Demeter’s degree was in business administration, O’Neill’s was in marketing and Spahn’s was a teaching degree for elementary K-6 education.
- Nicholas Blair, of Elkhorn, was named to the Dean’s List at Olivet Nazarene University, in Bourbonnais, Ill.
- Sam Bochat, Brian Cummings and Megan Prien, all of Elkhorn, presented undergraduate research findings at UW-Whitewater. Bochat is majoring in theatre, Cummings in physics and Prien chemistry.
- Derek Warnstedt and Nicole Warnstedt, both of Lake Geneva; and Alexis Oswald, of Elkhorn, made the spring 2019 Dean’s List at Bradley University, in Peoria, Ill.
- Badger High School students Jessica Stefaniak, Kyia Huculak, Kayla Watke, Dylan McClintock, John Schiltz, Olivia Starck and Zachary Cowan won second place at the Destination Imagination team global finals May 22-25 in Kansas City, Missouri.
- Badger High School students Christian Johnston, Madeline Krien, Madeline Schanz and Zoe Walker have been awarded scholarships of $7,500 each from Community State Bank for volunteering for the bank’s financial literacy program, known as MyLIFE.
- Faith Lensmith and Jack Kuiper, seniors at Williams Bay High School, each received a $1,000 scholarship from the 43rd Williams Bay Fine Art & Fine Craft Fest.