- Griffin Sweeney and Brittany Rabe, both of Elkhorn, graduated from the University of Iowa, in Iowa City. Sweeney received a bachelor’s degree in enterprise leadership, while Rabe received bachelor’s degrees in health and human physiology and Spanish.
- Isabelle Carter, of Lake Geneva, was named to the spring 2019 Dean’s List at the University of Iowa, in Iowa City.
- Anna Kuhtz and Paige Schwark, both of Elkhorn, were named to the spring 2019 Dean’s List at Wisconsin Lutheran College, in Milwaukee.
- Braden Kundert and Cassi Mennenoh, both of Lake Geneva; and Zoe Gatz and Kailee Ottman, both of Elkhorn, were named to the spring 2019 Dean’s List at Carthage College in Kenosha.
- Matthew Kretsch, of Genoa City, was named to the springs Dean’s List at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.
- Mariah Davis, of Lake Geneva, made the spring 2019 Dean’s List at Fort Lewis College, in Durango, Colorado.
- Catholic Central High School, in Burlington, recently announced its second semester Honor Roll. Earning high honors were Grace Fiorillo, of Fontana; John Huffman, of Williams Bay; Anthony Ricci and Giacomo Ricci, both of the town of Bloomfield; Joshua Foley and Bernadette Frisch, both of Genoa City; and Douglas Januszewski, Marjorie Hayes, Megan Clifford, Madeline vonRabenau, Mia Sassano and Luke Sassano, all of Lake Geneva. Receiving honors were Irving Lagunas, of Genoa City; and Jack Clifford and Zoe Sassano, both of Lake Geneva.
- Virginia Boomfield, of Lake Geneva, received a bachelor of science degree in business from Bellevue University, in Bellevue, Nebraska.
- Erin Johnson, of Lake Geneva, made the Dean’s List at LIM College, in New York, New York.
- Caroline Terry and Cassidy Winkler, of Elkhorn, and Erin Callahan, of Williams Bay, received recognition at the University of Alabama, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Terry and Winkler made the school’s Dean’s List, while Callahan was named to the President’s List.
- Clint Ugolini, of Lake Geneva, was named to the Dean’s List at Augustana College, in Rock Island, Illinois.
- Sara Schnake, of Fontana, received a master of science degree in marriage and family therapy from Edgewood College, in Madison.