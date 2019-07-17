Alissa Nguyen, of Lake Geneva, received a bachelor of science degree in management and logistics from Park University, in Parkville, Missouri.
Grant Berg and Elizabeth Popilek, both of Elkhorn, graduated from Ripon College, in Ripon, Wisconsin. Berg majored in exercise science, Popilek in communication.
Anh Bui and Kylie Germann, both from Badger High School, in Lake Geneva, received skill point certificates in digital cinema production at the SkillsUSA Championships, in Louisville, Kentucky.
Earning masters degrees at Western Governors University, in Salt Lake City, Utah, are Jackie Moon, in nursing leadership and management; and Craig Velleux, math education. They are both from Lake Geneva. Earning bachelors degrees at Western Governors University are Erica Jensen, Felicity Luce and Melissa White, all of Lake Geneva. They each earned degrees in nursing.
Emma Leigh Foulkes earned a bachelor’s degree in policy studies at Grinnell College, in Grinnell, Iowa. She is the daughter of Thomas Foulkes, Lake Geneva, and Heather Foulkes, Williams Bay.