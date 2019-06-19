- Graduates from Burlington Catholic Central High School receiving scholarships and grants for college include: Jack Clifford of Lake Geneva, Marquette University; Marjorie Hayes of Lake Geneva, Marian University; Anthony Ricci of town of Bloomfield, University of Wisconsin-Madison; and Douglas Januszewski of Lake Geneva, University of Texas.
- Marissa Kovarik, of Walworth, Catherine Amber, of Fontana, and Sydney Roe, of Elkhorn, earned semester honors for spring 2019 at Edgewood College, in Madison. Kovarik and Roe also made the Dean’s List.
- Madison Olivieri, of Genoa City, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from the University of Vermont, in Burlingtont, Vermont
- Carmen Consolino, of Elkhorn, was named to the spring 2019 Dean’s List at American International College, in Springfield, Mass.
- Jackie Carper, Karen Castro and Jennifer Clary, all of Lake Geneva, completed the professional development program from UW-Whitewater’s College of Business and Economics.
- Erin Bailey, of Walworth; Frederick Mannelli, of Williams Bay; and Rachel Myers, of Lake Geneva, were all named to the spring 2019 Dean’s List at Ripon College, in Ripon.
- Charles Edward Stehno IV, of Lake Geneva, was named to the Easter 2019 Dean’s List at the University of the South, in Sewanee, Tenn.
- Joseph Pergura, of Genoa City, received the Department of Modern Languages Literary Criticism Award at the April 25 Honors Convocation at Millikin University, Decatur, Ill.
- Students who made the spring 2019 dean’s list at Winona State University include: Kayla Kerkman, Jacob Rodriguez, Ashley Rossmiller and Maria Sabourin of Burlington; Madison Brown, Clare O’Neill and Madeleine Rambicourt of Lake Geneva; Elizabeth Gottschalk and Joseph Korosec of Elkhorn; Lyndsey Berge and Morgan Sullivan of Twin Lakes; Grant Fogt and Kelsey Stahulak of town of Bloomfield; and Nina Horabik and Jacob Morelli of Genoa City.
- Big Foot High School senior Meghan Dykstra, of Sharon, received the Dean Foods National Scholarship, which awards $20,000 payable over four years. Dykstra plans to attend Minnesota State University Makato.
- The Walworth County Arts Council awarded scholarships of $1,000 each to Amber Glassel, of Elkhorn High School; Kenna Kramer, of Badger High School, in Lake Geneva; and Emily Graham, of Delavan Darien High School, in Delavan.
- Whitney Neval, of Delavan Darien High School; and Marina Cano and Autumn Rank, both of Whitewater High School, received Winning Words awards from the Walworth County Arts Council.