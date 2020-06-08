Agriculture signs help farmers, families

As a part of the Badger High School FFA’s mission of living to serve, 100 “Support Agriculture” signs were sold to help local farmers and families with food insecurities.

In addition to donations, proceeds from sign sales were used to purchase milk and yogurt to add to the school lunches that are being distributed at Badger High School, Central-Denison Elementary School, Star Center School, and Brookwood School. Additional donations will be made to the local food pantry to help those in need at this time.

Badger FFA President Laura Speckman said it is more important than ever to support farmers.

“Farmers are suffering in many ways right now from being unable to get their meat processed to cutting their milk production,” she said. “Along with these difficulties, farmers have also been dealing with painfully low prices. It is crucial for communities to help farmers during this challenging time so they can continue to feed America.”

On the other side of the equation, there are many who are unemployed and trying to support their families.

Speckman said Badger FFA is helping the entire community by purchasing dairy products to help feed students.