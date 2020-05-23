New doctor at agricultural institute

EAST TROY — An agroecologist from Southeastern Wisconsin is now part of the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
Dr. Nicole Tautges joined the institute from hew current position as cropping systems scientist at the Russell Ranch Sustainable Agriculture Facility of the University of California-Davis.
At Michael Fields, developing practical research trials around organic and ecological management practices will be a key part of the responsibilities for Tautges.
The Michael Fields Institute has a 200-plus-acre certified organic demonstration farm.
Tautges brings with her a passion for dairy cropping systems and forage research.
She completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she double-majored in agronomy and Spanish.
Tautges received her doctorate in crop science at Washington State University, where she investigated agronomic and soil fertility management in dry-land organic wheat-based systems.
She conducted post-doc research at the University of Minnesota, working on Kernza nutrient management and inter-cropping with legumes. Her work at UC-Davis focused on enhancing soil health in processing tomato systems.
Tautges has conducted on-the-ground agricultural research in wheat, corn, beans, potatoes, alfalfa and grazing systems.
Michael Field’s innovative research program is answering questions critical to agricultural sustainability. The institute is located at N8030 Townline Road, East Troy.
Long-term agro-ecological research measuring the impact of agricultural practices on soil health and productivity is being conducted to improve the environmental footprint of U.S. agriculture.
Building on her background in regenerative management, Tautges will begin conducting research on the institute’s organic demonstration farm.
Some of her 2020 growing season research trials will include inter-cropping rye with soybeans as a living mulch for weed mitigation in organic soy production systems; old alfalfa stand rejuvenation; and identifying summer cover crop species that build soil health and contribute to forage stockpiling.
To learn more about Michael Fields, visit www.michaelfields.org.
