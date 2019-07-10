ELKHORN — The Walworth County Fairgrounds is seeking applicants in the Walworth County community for its 2019 Walworth County Fair Outstanding Senior Citizen Awards.
Every year, Walworth County recognizes five senior citizens for being outstanding within their community.
Nominees must be 62 years old by Aug. 28, Walworth County residents and currently doing unpaid volunteer work that demonstrates commitment to their local community. Applications for the award are available in the Fair Office, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
They must be postmarked or sent online by July 19.
Those who are chosen for these awards will receive a plaque from the state of Wisconsin at a ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 29, at the 170th Walworth County Fair.
The Walworth County Fairgrounds strives to entertain and promote the county and communities’ traditions, talents, diversity, vision and agricultural heritage.
The organization also wishes to promote education for the youth of the county through exhibits and competitions in 4-H, FFA and open class.
For more information go to www.walworthcountyfair.com or call 262-723-3228.