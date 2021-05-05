Archie
LAKE GENEVA — A Delavan woman was arrested after reportedly stealing furniture from a Target three separate times, amounting to about $930.
ELKHORN — Meth was reportedly found in vehicle after a Lake Geneva man was pulled over for almost causing a car crash in Elkhorn.
Check out this historic downtown building turned into an indoor glamping experience available to rent in Lake Geneva.
Part of the reason for the staffing shortage may be because people feel they are earning enough money through unemployment and stimulus payments.
The House of Music has opened a new cafe outside Lake Geneva on Highway H. They also built an outdoor stage and plan to open a restaurant this summer at the former Lumberman's Lodge.
Riviera renovation project nears completion with celebration event being considered
Changes will be coming soon to the Lake Geneva region’s football landscape.
Former Dairy Queen and hair salon in the process of being demolished to make room for Kwik Trip gas station/convenience store.
After nearly 71 years of marriage, Wisconsin couple die within days of each other in same hospice room
Art and Phyllis Hellenbrand's relationship began where others of their generation often met — at a local dance — and ended this month when the couple died within 11 days of each other.
For readers who may have wondered why Lake Geneva exists where it does, the answer is actually quite simple. Location is everything.