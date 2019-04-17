To the Editor:
Reading the comments from Dan Aronson, regarding the campaigns in the Village of Bloomfield presidential race left me bewildered and dumbfounded.
Aronson, stated voters rallied around him because of his opponents “negative and misleading campaigning.” Say what? The only negative campaigning in Bloomfield, was coming from the Aronson camp and supporters. Their signs were calling the opposition snakes and stating: “keep them in the snake pit where they belong.” Engaging in destruction of opponents signs with spray paint, and stealing others.
The amount of hostility I have seen and heard for this election is astounding. I came to a realization ? this is no way for Americans to vote! What has become of our political process when the person who wins the office is the one who can make his or her opponent look the worst?
Sadly, despite all I might say against negative campaigns, they will probably continue as long as candidates believe that they are the only things that work. To bad they can’t just run on their merits.
Rebecca Brittain
Bloomfield