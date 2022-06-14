 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Attempting to elude or flee a police officer and operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Lisa L. Urgero Tomasek, 58, 176 Delmar Dr., Bolingbrook, Illinois, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude a police officer and her third offense of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. On June 4 at W Main St/Center St in Lake Geneva, an officer spotted a car, after a lane violation begin to pull over after the officer turned on his sirens, but then accelerate on West St then Darwin St onto East St. The chase lasted 0.8 miles and ended on Darwin St. when the defendant pulled intro a driveway and stopped. When the officer made contact with the defendant, she had bloodshot and glossy eyes, slurred speech and had difficulty keeping her balance.

