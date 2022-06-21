 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Attempting to elude or flee an officer, violating a court order and operating a motor vehicle while revoked

Isaac D. Goines, 37, N3362 Maple Rd., Lake Geneva, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer, violating a court order restricting operating privilege ignition interlock device and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. On May 9 in the City of Lake Geneva, a man drove through a stop sign at Madison St. and Grant St. The driver increased his speed in a residential area once the patrol car turned on its lights. Officers eventually lost sight of the vehicle near Krueger Rd. and were advised to terminate the pursuit. A notice of revocation was later sent to the last known address of Goines and was not returned. A court order back in 2013 required any vehicle driven by Goines have an ignition interlock device and that order was still in place at the time of the chase.

