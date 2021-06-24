 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
August 14 Williams Bay fireworks

August 14 Williams Bay fireworks

The Williams Bay firework show will be held at dusk on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Edgewater Park as part of the Williams Bay Corn and Brat Festival going on that weekend. The corn and brat festival is Aug. 13-15. Note, it is a cash only event.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics