Aurora group offers health care scholarships to college students

ELKHORN — The Aurora Lakeland Medical Center Associates, a volunteer organization, is offering scholarships to Walworth County residents who are pursuing careers in the health care field.

To qualify, applicants must be enrolled in their junior or senior year of a bachelor’s degree program or entering their final academic year of a technical, certificate or associate program.

Applicants pursuing a graduate degree will be considered for scholarships irrespective of the year in which they will obtain their degree.

Applicants also must be in the academic year immediately before application and be in good academic standing.

For an application, stop at the hospital’s front desk, call volunteer services at Aurora Medical Center at 262-741-2077, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., or email jeanine.cowan@aurora.org.

Application deadline is Oct. 30.

