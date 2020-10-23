Badger boys cross-country wins second straight conference title

For the second season in a row, the Badger boys cross-country team is the cream of the crop.

The squad won its second straight Southern Lakes Conference championship meet Oct. 15 in Elkhorn, with a team score of 32 that significantly surpassed second-place Westosha Central’s 70.

After a season of hard work and stellar results, head coach Mike Butscher pulled a metaphor from his teaching career to demonstrate how confident he was in his team’s chances to beat out their six SLC foes.

“So much credit goes to the guys. They’ve done their homework, so there’s no reason to worry about the test,” Butscher said.

A key part of the Badgers’ win was the performance of their top three runners, as they all finished in the overall top five.

Badger’s Jackson Albanese took first place out of the 55 runners in attendance, running a time of 16:37, beating out second-place Will Allen of Westosha Central by two seconds.

Next up for Badger was Logan Wade in third at 17:12, followed by Elkhorn’s Drew Davey in fourth at 17:17. The third Badger in the top five was Demetrius Farmakis, who finished fifth while crossing the finish line at 17:23.