Badger boys cross-country wins second straight conference title

For the second season in a row, the Badger boys cross-country team is the cream of the crop.
The squad won its second straight Southern Lakes Conference championship meet Oct. 15 in Elkhorn, with a team score of 32 that significantly surpassed second-place Westosha Central’s 70.
After a season of hard work and stellar results, head coach Mike Butscher pulled a metaphor from his teaching career to demonstrate how confident he was in his team’s chances to beat out their six SLC foes.
“So much credit goes to the guys. They’ve done their homework, so there’s no reason to worry about the test,” Butscher said.
A key part of the Badgers’ win was the performance of their top three runners, as they all finished in the overall top five.
Badger’s Jackson Albanese took first place out of the 55 runners in attendance, running a time of 16:37, beating out second-place Will Allen of Westosha Central by two seconds.
Next up for Badger was Logan Wade in third at 17:12, followed by Elkhorn’s Drew Davey in fourth at 17:17. The third Badger in the top five was Demetrius Farmakis, who finished fifth while crossing the finish line at 17:23.
Brody Kluge also had a top-tier finish for the Badgers, rounding out the top 10 with a 10th-place finish at 17:46. Badger’s final finisher who earned points for the team’s score was Nolan Cassidy in 13th place at a time of 18:09.
However, Badger’s wide margin of victory was aided by the 14th-place finish of Dominic Alonzo and 15th-place Seth Linnenmann, which lowered the points of the other teams in attendance, but did not directly add into the Badger total.
The strong performance at the Southern Lakes Conference championship was just the first important meet at the end of the season, with subsectional, sectional and state meets still upcoming. Badger was set to compete in the subsectional meet in Kenosha on Oct. 20.
Butscher and the runners have high hopes for a strong finish to the year, and the fact that the majority of the team has been competing at the varsity level for a year or two now plays in their favor.
“The experience has definitely helped this team out,” Butscher said. “I think they’re going to be all business the rest of the year, even at the state meet. I don’t see this group flinching at all.”
Girls
Badger’s girls cross-country team had a bit tougher time, taking third place at the Southern Lakes Conference championship meet with a score of 73, just behind second-place Union Grove’s 68. Waterford won the meet with a score of 47.
The top two runners on the Badger team finished just seconds apart, as Kate Hoover took 10th at 21:35 and Vivian Ford was 11th at 21:38.
Badger’s next two runners on the team were also tightly bunched, with Elly Wall in 15th with a time of 22:01 and Mya Lenz in 16th at 22:09.
The final scorer for the Badgers was Kayla Hirschmann, who ran a time of 22:36 in 21st place.
Badger’s girls cross-country team was also set to race Oct. 20 in the subsectional meet in Kenosha.
