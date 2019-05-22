Badger High School DECA students earned third place at the International Career Development Conference (ICDC) for school based enterprise food service operations.
Senior Elise Carter, junior Kylie Germann and sophomore Ashlyn Welch excelled through the competition.
This year, there were over 500 schools around the country that earned Gold Certification to advance in competition.
The food service operations store project was completed by 224 chapters. These Badger students competed in one of the largest events at ICDC this year. The written project that qualified the chapter to compete was submitted by seniors Ryan Johnson and Ben Rademaker, school store managers.
“Our DECA chapter is proud of our 14 members who traveled to Orlando for the past few days to compete in the International Career Development Conference,” said co-advisor Phil Huff. “Competing with almost 20,000 members in a variety of events is a great accomplishment, but making the stage at internationals for recognition is even more difficult.”
Other competitors:
- Johnson, wrote the Gold Certified School-Based Enterprise project and placed top 10 on the written test in Integrated Marketing Campaign Event
- Carson Derda (senior) and Ethan Larson (junior) International Finals (top 20 in the world) in Integrated Marketing Campaign Service.