Badger's DECA captures 28 medals at conference

TOWN OF LYONS — Twenty students from Badger High School competed at the DECA Wisconsin Career Development Conference from February 22 to 24 at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

DECA members competed in 28 occupational series events as well as prepared written project presentations. Over 1,200 students from Wisconsin participated in this conference.

Fifteen Badger DECA members were recognized on stage by earning medals in either their 100-question cluster test, one of the two role-play events in their event category, or a top ten finalist medal. Our chapter members captured 28 individual medals. Ten members earned a champion medal for placing first through tenth place in their event.

The following students earned a spot to compete at the International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, from April 23 to 27:

Liam Gerard — Entrepreneurship Independent Business Plan, third place; Economics Excellence, first; and Business Finance, fifth.

Makayla Cooper — Hospitality & Tourism Operations Research, second; and Quick Serve Restaurant Management, seventh.

Lucy Pether — Entrepreneurship Startup Business Plan, ninth; and Principles of Hospitality & Tourism, seventh.

Molly Bergstrom — Financial Operations Research, third; and Retail Merchandising, fifth.

Ellie White — School Based Enterprise-Food, gold.

Melynna Arreola-Quiroga — Entrepreneurship Startup Business Plan, second; and Financial Services Team Decision Making, tenth.

Jake Bethel — School Based Enterprise-Food, gold; and Financial Services Team Decision Making, tenth.

Kara Todd — Personal Financial Literacy, seventh.

Conrad Perez — Hospitality & Tourism Operations Research, second.

Mason Parent — Business Services Operations Research, fourth.

Kiera Bays — Entrepreneurship Startup Business Plan, fifth.

Wyatt Krueger — School Based Enterprise-Food, gold.

“We are very proud of all the DECA members who attended this great event,” said advisor Phil Huff.

DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.

Contact Phil Huff or Kyong Pyun, Badger DECA advisors, at phil.huff@badger.k12.wi.us or kyong.pyun@badger.k12.wi.us for more information about Badger DECA. Additional resources can be found at wideca.org.