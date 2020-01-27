Bank gives over $10,600 to local charities

“The Marleighs Ministry donation started with just three CSB employees and eventually grew to 15,” said CSB Universal Banker Shelly Petrick. “In addition, we had a local business anonymously donate $100, two employees give personal donations and another two employees donate care pack items.”

Contributing employees also collaborated to assemble over 60 care packages for local families, which entailed shopping for the items, sorting packages and delivering them to the hospital.

“In the midst of all the heartache and tears that come from a premature birth experience and tragedy, Community State Bank offered hope and encouragement through the #Gift2Giving campaign,” said Marleighs Ministry Co-Founder and CEO Jill Gillmore.

Another recipient of this year’s program was the Koss Family Foundation, a Racine organization that assists local families affected by cancer.

“The #Gift2Giving donation meant the world to the Koss Family Foundation and to me,” said foundation founder/executive director Becky Faustmann. “Cancer has touched each of our lives in one way or another and we love that we can make a difference in other families lives. This donation will help pay for groceries, rent or gas for a family in need.”