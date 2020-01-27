Bank gives over $10,600 to local charities

Community State Bank (CSB) recently completed its second annual employee driven donation campaign, known as #Gift2Giving.
Each employee was given $100 to donate to a non-profit organization of their choice within Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties.
CSB employees participated in contributing over $10,600, which also included personal and anonymous donations from inspired individuals within the community.
“Our employees went above and beyond their donations by continuing to serve others through their own personal time, talents and resources,” said bank president and CEO Scott Huedepohl. “It started with $100 and it grew into something so much greater than we imagined. I’m proud of our employees. They care deeply about their community and that’s more than we could ever ask for.”
For this year’s campaign, funds were distributed among 20 non-profit organizations. CSB employees were encouraged to partner together and combine their #Gift2Giving funds to create a larger impact with their donations.
One of the recipients was Marleighs Ministry, a Kenosha-based non-profit organization that assists local families coping with the loss of an infant.
Fifteen CSB employees partnered together to raise a total of $1,750 for the organization.
“The Marleighs Ministry donation started with just three CSB employees and eventually grew to 15,” said CSB Universal Banker Shelly Petrick. “In addition, we had a local business anonymously donate $100, two employees give personal donations and another two employees donate care pack items.”
Contributing employees also collaborated to assemble over 60 care packages for local families, which entailed shopping for the items, sorting packages and delivering them to the hospital.
“In the midst of all the heartache and tears that come from a premature birth experience and tragedy, Community State Bank offered hope and encouragement through the #Gift2Giving campaign,” said Marleighs Ministry Co-Founder and CEO Jill Gillmore.
Another recipient of this year’s program was the Koss Family Foundation, a Racine organization that assists local families affected by cancer.
“The #Gift2Giving donation meant the world to the Koss Family Foundation and to me,” said foundation founder/executive director Becky Faustmann. “Cancer has touched each of our lives in one way or another and we love that we can make a difference in other families lives. This donation will help pay for groceries, rent or gas for a family in need.”
Other recipients included Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, VetsRoll Inc., Wisconsin Humane Society’s Racine Campus, Waterford FFA Chapter, Burlington Catholic School, Racine Community Foundation, St. Thomas Food Pantry, Our Harmony Club, Inc. Bristol Strivers 4-H, The Sharing Center, Marleighs Ministry, Kiwanis Club of Union Grove, Halo Inc., New Beginnings, Shepherds College, Kenosha Visiting Nurse Association, Burlington Transitional Living Center, The Time is Now to Help and American Legion Bixby-Hansen Post 171.