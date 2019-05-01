The Williams Bay Women’s Civic League will distribute May 7 project funds to area charities and organizations.
The League’s May meeting will begin 7 p.m. at Williams Bay Elementary School, 250 Theatre Road.
Community organizations receiving funding this year are:
Barrett Memorial Library — summer reading program
Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy — boardwalk maintenance
Williams Bay Recreation Department — Aerial Silks and Boo-In-The-Bay programs
Water Safety Patrol — summer swim lessons
Williams Bay Elementary School — behavior intervention program
S.M.I.L.E.S. — Special Methods in Learning Equine Skills
Williams Bay Centennial Committee — flag purchase and installation
Agape House — ongoing support of residents
Open Arms Clinic — children’s dental program
The May 7 funds will mark the league’s distribution of more than $200,000 as the league continues to raise funds to help local youth.