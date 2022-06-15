Bay school board says 'si' to Spanish curriculum update

The Williams Bay School District extended its Spanish language curriculum another six years.

The $13,691 contract was renewed at the May 11 Williams Bay School Board meeting, at the recommendation of the district’s Spanish program and Brent Mansky, principal of both Williams Bay’s middle and high schools.

The contract with continuing vendor Autentico calls for an updating of Spanish textbooks and related materials for Spanish 1, 2 and 3, plus access to digital textbook and materials, teacher resources, and one classroom set of textbooks for each course level.

The renewal contract eliminates the need to purchase disposable workbooks and make the Spanish language curriculum more cost effective in the long run.

Open enrollmentThe board also took up a large slate of incoming and outgoing open enrollment requests for the 2022-23 school year.

A total of 16 applicants requested to leave the district, with one applicant request denied.

The school board approved 30 of the 33 open enrollment applicants seeking admission into the Williams Bay district.

Approved were as follows: 4K, 15; 5K, 4; third grade, 1; fourth grade, 2; fifth grade, 3; seventh grade, 1; ninth grade, 2; eleventh grade, 1; and twelfth grade, 1.

First grade was at its enrollment cap and two applications were put on a waiting list.

One fourth grade application was denied.

Staff changesOn May 11, the board hired Beth Tadlock as middle school science teacher.

The board also approved the resignations of Elise Groover, special education aide at the elementary school; and Bill Nevoraski, middle school volleyball coach.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.