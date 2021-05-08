Bear
Hi I’m Bear. I’m an 8 month old puppy who loves to play. I love my foster brother and all... View on PetFinder
The House of Music has opened a new cafe outside Lake Geneva on Highway H. They also built an outdoor stage and plan to open a restaurant this summer at the former Lumberman's Lodge.
The premier air date of an episode of the popular television series “House Hunters” featuring homes around Geneva Lake has been announced.
Part of the reason for the staffing shortage may be because people feel they are earning enough money through unemployment and stimulus payments.
LAKE GENEVA — A Delavan woman was arrested after reportedly stealing furniture from a Target three separate times, amounting to about $930.
79 people cited, arrested during Whitewater's 'Spring Splash,' police say overall it was under control
In addition to citations, during this year's 'Spring Splash' Whitewater Police rented U-Haul vans to help transport police.
Riviera renovation project nears completion with celebration event being considered
Employee shortages affect many area businesses; restaurant asks customers to be patient if certain menu items are not available
Owners of Oakfire Pizza, 831 Wrigley Drive in Lake Geneva, recently posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page that they are experiencing a staffing shortage, advising potential customers that some services may take longer than usual and certain menu items may not be available.
1957-2021 | The generous heart of Kevin Nelson, veterinarian for the Racine Zoo, state fair, county fair
- Updated
So devoted to animals that he once missed Christmas Eve with family to help a zebra give birth, Kevin Nelson — who had been the primary veterinarian for the Racine Zoo — died of cancer on March 27.
ELKHORN — Meth was reportedly found in vehicle after a Lake Geneva man was pulled over for almost causing a car crash in Elkhorn.
- Updated
Man gets lengthy prison sentence for posing as Mafia boss to silence sexual abuse victims.