 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Auto Shop/Mechanic

Best Auto Shop/Mechanic

Winner — Precision Auto & Tire, 324 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, 262-723-8288, precisionautoelk.com

Hometown favorites — Countryside Classics, 1525 N. Country Club Pkwy., No. 2, Elkhorn.; and Mike's Auto Repair LG2, 500 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics