 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Florist

Best Florist

Winner — Pesche's Greenhouse Floral Shop & Gift Barn, W4080 State Road 50, Lake Geneva.

Hometown favorites — Tommi's Garden Blooms, N3252 County Road H, Lake Geneva; and Lilypots Fresh Flowers and Gifts, 605 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics