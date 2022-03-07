Big Foot’s Melges finishes 2nd at High School Skiing Eastern Championships in New Hampshire

Big Foot High School senior skier Monroe Melges finished in second place overall at the High School Eastern Championships in New Hampshire from March 3 through March 6.

115 girls in total from Wisconsin, Michigan, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Melges took second place in slalom, second in giant slalom and lost a tiebreaker for first place overall on overall time.

Melges noted previously that being at Nationals would likely be her last ski race event as she will graduate from Big Foot in July and attend Texas Christian University beginning in the fall.

