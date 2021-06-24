 Skip to main content
Bloomfield fireworks and parade

Bloomfield will be hosting a 4th of July parade starting at noon at Lakeside Beach, with the parade going down Lakeshore Drive to Clover Road to the fire station at 113 Clover Road. Candy is thrown. That night fireworks will go off over Pell Lake at dusk.

