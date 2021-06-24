Bloomfield will be hosting a 4th of July parade starting at noon at Lakeside Beach, with the parade going down Lakeshore Drive to Clover Road to the fire station at 113 Clover Road. Candy is thrown. That night fireworks will go off over Pell Lake at dusk.
Bloomfield fireworks and parade
Related to this story
Most Popular
LAKE GENEVA – After 15 years sharing in celebrations with Lake Geneva residents and visitors at Medusa Grill and Bistro, Chef Greg Anagnos is …
Geneva Joint No. 4 School District hires new administrator and principal for Woods Elementary School
New administrator to take the helm of Geneva Joint No. 4 School District and Woods Elementary School
Twista, once named the fastest rapper by Guinness World Records, is performing this week in Lake Geneva.
A new CBD store is set to open in Downtown Lake Geneva.
- Updated
Content by Walworth County CVB. The Walworth County Beer and Wine Trail Passport launched Wednesday, May 26.
The Hair Society offers a variety of beauty care services in the Village of Walworth
- Updated
Now retired after a 13-year major-league baseball career, Ben Zobrist is seeking $6 million in damages from Byron Yawn, the CEO of Forrest Crain & Co., a Nashville-area business-consulting firm.
- Updated
The Natural Resources Board unanimously supported Wednesday purchasing an addition for Wisconsin's most popular park.
BLOOMFIELD — Two giraffes now call Safari Lake Geneva home.
UPDATE: 9-year-old girl dies after being pulled from lake near Zoo Beach; teen hospitalized in separate water incident
- Updated
Racine police report two separate possible drownings Saturday at North Beach and Zoo Beach.