Bloomfield Fourth of July Parade & Fireworks

July 4. Parade starts at noon at Lakeside Beach, corner of Lakeshore and Orchid drive. The parade travels east on Lakeshore Drive, then south on Clover Road, ending at the Bloomfield-Genoa City Fire Station. Fireworks display at dusk over Pell Lake.

