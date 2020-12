The Badger High School Music Department’s Breakfast With Santa: The Drive-Thru Edition is Dec. 5, from 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Participants will enter the commons lot off Wells Street and follow the route to enjoy muffins, drop off pre-written letters to Santa, greet him with a wave and grab an at-home craft bag.

All the while, guests can tune into FM107.1 to listen to live performances by the Badger Music Department.