Breakfast with Santa is every Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to noon, through Dec. 20 at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will practice social distancing and wearing masks during the event, which costs $35 for ages 13 and older; $20 for ages 6 to 12; $12 for ages 2 to 5; and complimentary for ages 2 and younger with paying adult.