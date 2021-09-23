Check this little guy out! Welcome Biggie Paws FIRST kitten to the Rescue!!! This here is Brownie. He was a... View on PetFinder
Overdose investigation at Lake Geneva motel leads to several drug-related charges for Waukesha man.
Lake Geneva to request Town of Geneva to remove speed bumps that have caused concern among residents
The Pine Cone restaurant in DeForest closed Monday with the owner leaving a note on the door blaming the state and federal government for its demise.
Lake Geneva man charged with possession of child pornography may have made inappropriate comments to children at YMCA.
Over a million dollars for a new homeless shelter, plans to implement 911 texting and an expansion of the county’s crisis liaison program are just three of the ways Walworth County is proposing to spend its $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that the federal government awarded government agencies to help them deal with the COVID pandemic.
The Walworth County Hazardous Material team was called to Wrigley Drive after a crash there on Monday afternoon around 3 p.m.
ELKHORN – After having to cancel the 2020 Walworth County Fair due to COVID, general manager Larry Gaffey said he was pleased with the attenda…
An Elkhorn Waterworks employee allegedly participated in neglectful treatment of the city’s water supply in 2018, resulting in high levels of …
Police have released little information, but say they are taking the incident "very seriously" and are "committed to upholding the public's trust."
A Burlington man allegedly drove into a construction truck and barrels on the Interstate last week and was charged with his third OWI.
