 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burlington Browns Lake fireworks

Burlington Browns Lake fireworks

Browns Lake Venetian Festival is July 3. Fireworks are at dusk and can be seen all around the lake including Fischer County Park, where there is an evening Aquaducks water ski show in the evening. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics