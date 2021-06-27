 Skip to main content
BURLINGTON FARMERS MARKET

BURLINGTON FARMERS MARKET, Wehmhoff Square, Washington and Pine streets in Burlington. 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 21. Call Carol Reed at 262-210-6360 or go to burlingtonwifarmersmarket.com.

