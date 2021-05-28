The Burlington Jamboree is May 28 to 31, at 680 Maryland Ave., Burlington.

Event features rides, carnival games, music — and, of course, the beer tent.

Presented by the Burlington Lions Club and North American Midway Entertainment, the Jamboree starts May 28 at 5 p.m., then at noon May 29 through 31. Every day is a wristband special, $30 per person.

Unlimited Jamboree rides are available with a $55 “Mega Band” on sale May 28 and 29.

On May 28, Rambling Nash Entertainment will DJ classic rock from 5 to 8 p.m., then rock and dance music from the 80s and 90s from 8 to 11 p.m.

Feel good favorites will be played May 29, from 1 to 5 p.m. Rocking country is on tap from 5 to 8 p.m., with live music by the Twin Rivers Band from 8 to 11 p.m.

On May 30, it’s oldies from 1 to 3 p.m., feel good favorites from 3 to 8 p.m., then DJ’s choice from 8 to 11 p.m.

On Monday May 31, total request music is from 1 p.m. to close.